Lake Mead Continues to Drop

By Laurel Morales

Boulder City, NV – Two weeks ago western water officials gathered at Hoover Dam to celebrate its 75th anniversary. It was hard to ignore the irony as water levels at Lake Mead are nearing an all-time low. If the lake drops much lower, it will trigger water shortages in Arizona and Nevada. In part two of a three-part-series on Hoover Dam's legacy Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales reports on the receding water levels and what they mean for the southwest.