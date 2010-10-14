Kingman Pins Hopes on Hoover Dam Bypass

By Laurel Morales

Kingman, AZ – The Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge - better known as the Hoover Dam Bypass - is set to open to pedestrians Saturday and to cars next week. The 240 million dollar bridge is more than 10 years in the making. It will help unsnarl traffic backed up on the dam between Arizona and Nevada. In the process, the nearby town of Kingman hopes the bypass will open up the tourist floodgates - floodgates that were closed when the town was bypassed 20 years ago by Interstate 40. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales has the final part to the Legacy of Hoover Dam series.