CD1 Campaign Strategy

Published October 25, 2010 at 3:49 PM MST

By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – Republicans need to pick up 39 seats in order to control the US House of Representatives. And Arizona's Congressional District One seat is a top target. The campaign between incumbent Representative Ann Kirkpatrick and Flagstaff dentist Paul Gosar reflects that tension. Northern Arizona University political scientist Fred Solop recently sat down with KNAU's Laurel Morales to talk campaign strategy and break down some of the ads.

