© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Gosar seeks to ride Republican wave into Congress

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published October 28, 2010 at 12:07 PM MST
3376127-739513684.jpg

By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-932385.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – This year's midterm election is shaping up to be a banner year for Republicans. And political newcomer Paul Gosar is hoping to ride that momentum into Congress in Arizona's First Congressional District. The Flagstaff dentist is waging a tough fight against incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick, criticizing her for her support of the stimulus and health care reform bills. He spoke with Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker.

KNAU and Arizona News