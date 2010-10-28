Gosar seeks to ride Republican wave into Congress

By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-932385.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – This year's midterm election is shaping up to be a banner year for Republicans. And political newcomer Paul Gosar is hoping to ride that momentum into Congress in Arizona's First Congressional District. The Flagstaff dentist is waging a tough fight against incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick, criticizing her for her support of the stimulus and health care reform bills. He spoke with Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker.