© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Skull Valley home to a thriving polo scene

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published October 29, 2010 at 8:42 AM MST
3376048-844462577.jpg
George Estrada III, Dan Coleman, and Sarah Coleman at the 2008 Skull Valley polo tournament at Harris Ranch

By Diane Hope

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-932168.mp3

Skull Valley, AZ – Northern Arizona has a rich tradition of cowboys, ranchers and rodeos. But it's also home to a horseback sport you might be surprised to find here. Earlier this month, just west of Prescott, Paul and Carolyn Harris hosted their annual Polo Party, the first match of the Arizona polo season. The game is played on horseback with a small leather ball and long mallets a kind of combination between hockey and croquet. And as producer Diane Hope discovered, it's found a devoted following at the Van Dickson ranch in the tiny town of Skull Valley.

KNAU and Arizona News