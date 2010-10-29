Skull Valley home to a thriving polo scene

By Diane Hope

Skull Valley, AZ – Northern Arizona has a rich tradition of cowboys, ranchers and rodeos. But it's also home to a horseback sport you might be surprised to find here. Earlier this month, just west of Prescott, Paul and Carolyn Harris hosted their annual Polo Party, the first match of the Arizona polo season. The game is played on horseback with a small leather ball and long mallets a kind of combination between hockey and croquet. And as producer Diane Hope discovered, it's found a devoted following at the Van Dickson ranch in the tiny town of Skull Valley.