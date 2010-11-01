Federal judges put SB 1070 under the microscope

By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – Monday the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments on Arizona's controversial immigration law, known as SB 1070. The law is designed to give state and local police more power to detain and arrest those they suspect are in the country illegally. But in July a federal judge put several of the bill's most controversial provisions on hold. Arizona wants that injunction reversed, so the state can enforce the law while it winds its way through the courts. KNAU's state capitol correspondent Howard Fischer was at the hearing in San Francisco...and he spoke with Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker.