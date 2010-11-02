Invasion Of The Robo-Calls: Last Ditch Campaign Efforts Light Up Home Answering Machines

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-932669.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – On this Election Day, some candidates are making last ditch efforts to reach potential voters. They're using "Robo-Calls", recorded political messages left on home answering machines.This year, campaigns nationwide paid for hundreds of millions of Robo-Calls, with more than 80 percent made in the last week alone. But, as Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports, they seem to have little effect on voter opinion.