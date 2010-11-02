Likely Republicans will Pick Up Strength in State House and Senate

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-932714.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – Incumbent Jan Brewer has repeatedly blamed much of the state's

fiscal woes on her predecessor. She said Democrat Janet

Napolitano continued to increase spending even when the economy

began to turn south in 2007. Now Brewer, who is likely to win a

term of her own, will have her own mandate. And she will have an

even bigger margin in the Legislature. But Pullen said that

doesn't mean the economy is going to be picking up.

(Well, I think it's going to change when we start having some

sense in Washington, D.C. 'cause that drives so much of it. We

have major employers, banks that are holding onto money. They're

afraid to invest because they don't know where the economy's

going nationally. Until we get that taken care of, it makes it

very difficult on Arizona or any other state for that matter to

do anything.)

What that suggests is Pullen's belief that if unemployment stays

high, its President Obama's fault. If it drops, then Brewer gets

the credit.

(Well, isn't that the way it always works?)

In downtown Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio this is Howard

Fischer.