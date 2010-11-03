Clean Sweep for Republicans Running for Statewide Office

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-932871.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – The sweep started right at the top, with incumbent Jan Brewer

handily defeating Terry Goddard. But Brewer acknowledged in her

victory speech that this wasn't simply an Arizona phenomenon.

(Tonight the people have redeemed and renewed America. Tonight

we've foreclosed on a House: The one that used to be run by Nancy

Pelosi.)

Goddard agreed that much of the problems that faced Arizona

Democrats this year originated in Washington.

(It seems that there was some problems with overreaching perhaps

by the administration. We certainly felt that here that people

either didn't understand what had happened or were very

questioning of it. Let's say there were messaging errors along

the way. I think a lot of good stuff has been done. Obviously

that didn't translate.)

So just a really bad year for party faithful?

(I guess there were much better years to be a Democrat. But I'm

still proud to be.)

For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer