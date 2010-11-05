Legal Papers Being Filed Today Could Further Delay Final Vote Count in Some Close Races

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-933565.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – The case involves people who tried to register to vote but were

denied because they could not provide proof of citizenship, but

who went to the polls anyway. There, they cast what are called

provisional ballots because they were not on the rolls. The fight

surrounds the fact that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled

last month that the citizenship proof requirement of Arizona law

is unconstitutional. Now Nina Perales, an attorney for the

Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund wants the

court to order election officials to go back, figure out which of

the provisional ballots were cast by those denied registration,

and count them.

(The right to vote is fundamental. Voting is precious. The voters

who are in this position won't be able to vote again in this

election. This isn't something that can be compensated later by

money or by voting some other election. This is it. And the

individuals who are in this position wanted to vote in this

election. And they have a right to vote in this election.)

That contention will get a fight from Secretary of State Ken

Bennett who said the 9th Circuit got it wrong in last month's

ruling and intends to appeal. Perales said she does not know how

many ballots might be at issue and whether counting them would

change the outcome of any close races. For Arizona Public Radio

this is Howard Fischer.