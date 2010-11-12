Officials File Papers to Reject Finding and Counting Ballots of Some Not on Voter Registration Rolls

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-934702.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – A 2004 ballot measure requires anyone wanting to register to vote

to provide proof of citizenship. But last month a federal appeals

court ruled that runs afoul of federal voter registration laws.

And the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund,

which sued in the first place, asked the court last week to force

counties to find the ballots of those who voted anyway but were

given provisional ballots because their names weren't on the

rolls. On Tuesday Secretary of State Ken Bennett said that would

create electoral chaos.

(Any application of that decision, especially retroatively, right

in the last few days of trying to get an election finished and

counted of all the other legitimate ballots that have been cast,

we think is just a complete wrong way of running the election.)

He said what MALDEF wants would force election workers to find

only the provisional ballots of those who did not get registered

because of lack of proof of citizenship out of 84,000 provisional

ballots cast. And he said there are probably so few that it

wouldn't really have an impact.

(Most people who did not get registered by Oct. 4 for whatever

reason probably did not choose to go down and vote at the polls

on election day.)

These unregistered voters aside, as of Tuesday night there were

about 59,000 provisional ballots yet to be tallied and another

30,000 early ballots. They could make a difference: The medical

marijuana measure is behind by only about 3,000 votes out of more

than 1 1/2 million cast. For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard

Fischer.