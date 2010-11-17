Culture and income linked to childhood obesity

By Laurel Morales

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-935589.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – During recess at Killip Elementary School in Flagstaff the children don't look very sedentary. They play tag, climb on the jungle gym and shoot hoops.

But community organizer Julio Quezada said they need more of this.

"When we interviewed a lot of the people in the community they all know they need to be living a healthier lifestyle. They all know they need to be exercising and eating healthy but there is barriers to that," Quezada says. "Parents working two jobs, convenience, money, health care insurance, recreational programs aren't free. You want to put your child in basketball it costs 100 dollars or so."

The children who attend this school are primarily from low income families, a third are from single parent homes. Many are Hispanic or Native American. Quezada says cultural differences play a role in the problem.

"Sometimes to have that chubbier child is endearing," Quezada said. "I know for the Hispanics its muy carinoso to have somebody that's my gordito or gordita."

All of the children at Killip were recently weighed and measured. Parents of children who were considered obese or overweight received a letter in the mail. Flagstaff school superintendent Barbara Hickman told a recent school board meeting she has received some angry phone calls about the letters.

"We are well, well aware that this is an emotional subject. It brings up something that are difficult sometimes. And parents can be offended how dare you say this you don't know everything about my child,'" Hickman said. "This is a screening test and parents have a choice what they want to do with these letters."

Parent George Pryer said a health care provider told his nine-year-old daughter Tiffane she was obese and it was very discouraging.

"They mentioned the word obese my daughter's beautiful. Obese wouldn't even come to my mind," Pryer said. "Just to see how a comment would affect her. It hurt my feelings."

The weigh-ins are part of a new community wide effort to combat childhood obesity. Local educators have recently partnered with health care providers, the city and the hospital to try to reverse the statistics.

One of the options northern Arizona parents have is a hospital-funded program called Fit Kids that takes a whole family approach.

Maria Montes has two daughters enrolled in the program in Sedona. She said one of the recommendations was to turn off the TV and play outside for 30 minutes every day. And Montes is learning how to cook healthier dishes.

As a result she said the girls' self esteem has improved and they don't get sick anymore.

North Country Health Care Pediatrician Nina Souders has made it her mission to help more families like this one. The majority of the patients she sees are on Medicaid.

"I have worked enough in Latin America and other developing realms to know skinny children are considered at risk," Souders said. "I have to combat that when I talk about the shape of their child. The way I put that in context in the clinic is I say, we are not living in Mexico and your child is not at risk for parasitic diseases. We're here and in this society this shape of child is the highest at risk.'"

Souders says Hispanics have a one in four risk of developing diabetes in their lifetime. All children in the US born in the year 2000 have a one in three risk of becoming diabetic.

"When you add those two statistics together and you see a child who's five and already overweight I try to bring up this child is at extreme risk of having diabetes," Souders said. "Almost all of my Mexican families have family members who have diabetes so they can tie those two things together."

Souders is relieved to have a program like Fit Kids to refer families to. But she said it isn't the whole solution because it's not a prevention program it's a treatment program. As a result, some of the problems, like early onset diabetes, are already taking effect.