Clean Elections Commission to give 20 million dollars to state government

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-936619.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – The 1998 law allows candidates for statewide and legislative

office who do not take private dollars to get public financing

for their campaigns. They get set amounts depending on the office

sought. The law also provides a dollar-for-dollar match when

privately funded foes spend more. But Todd Lang, the commission's

executive director, said it never got to give out those extra

dollars this year.

(As you know, the Supreme Court barred us from issuing matching

funds this election cycle. It's a shame because voters don't get

to hear both sides of the story and there's less political

speech. But the benefit is that there's more money available to

transfer to the general fund.)

Lang said that left the commission with $10 million more than

expected on top of the $10 million it already has planned to give

the state after this year's election. The U.S. Supreme Court

still has to make a final decision on whether matching funds are

constitutional. But even if it permanently bars the practice,

there is no legal way for the commission or even the Legislature

to reduce the money which comes in automatically every year,

largely from a 10 percent surcharge on civil, criminal and

traffic fines. For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.