Northern Arizona veteran reflects on "Don't Ask, Don't Tell"

Published December 6, 2010 at 9:05 AM MST

By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – 17 years ago this month, the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy became law - gay men and women could only serve in the military if they kept their sexual orientation quiet. Shortly after, Dan Begay joined the US Navy. Begay grew up in Chinle, on the Navajo Nation, but now lives in Flagstaff. As Congress debates whether to repeal the controversial policy, Begay spoke with Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker about his experience as a gay man in the armed services.

