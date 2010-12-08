GCNP Superintendent Steve Martin Retires
By Laurel Morales
Flagstaff, AZ – Grand Canyon Superintendent Steve Martin has announced plans to retire. He's led the park for almost five years and has faced some challenging issues such as uranium mining near the park, Colorado River high flow experiments and over flight noise. From the Changing America Desk Laurel Morales spoke with Superintendent Martin about some of those challenges.