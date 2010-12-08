Nation's Highest Court Give Skeptical Reaction to Foes of Arizona's State Employer Sanctions Law

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-939112.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – The 2007 Arizona law allows state judges to suspend or revoke the

licenses of any firm found guilty of knowingly hiring

undocumented workers. Carter Phillips who represents the U.S.

Chamber of Commerce argued that intrudes into the exclusive arena

of the federal government. He conceded under questioning by the

justices that a 1986 federal law does allow states to take away

licenses. But he said that exemption does not mean Arizona can

have its own trials, separate from federal hearings, to determine

who is breaking the law.

(The statute is more reasonably interpreted to say let the federal

government do its thing, make a final determination. And if at

the end of that you would in the ordinary course add a sanction

to it, then Arizona is free to do that. But what it's not free to

do is create an entire parallel mechanism to enforce what it

purports to claim is state law in the guise of enforcing federal

law.)

Phillips also said federal immigration law provides equal

penalties for those who hire undocumented workers with those who

discriminate against applicants. But he said the Arizona law is

not only one sided but it's definition of licenses is so broad

and the penalties are so draconian as to encourage companies to

err on the side of not hiring anyone who even looks like an

illegal immigrant.

(Here the state of Arizona revokes articles of incorporation

which don't give you fitness to do business or a right to do

anything. They just accept to exist. So if you strip somebody of

their article of incorporation you basically impose the death

penalty on the business.)

State Sen. Russell Pearce who crafted the law and attended the

hearing, defended it. And he noted that hiring undocumented

workers is already against federal law.

(This is just one of the areas where Arizona has carefully chosen

to make sure that our employers follow the law. A novel idea, I

understand. We actually think you ought to follow the law in

Arizona. We're going to enforce the law if you don't. And if you

can't follow the law, we're going to allow you to go to some

other state that maybe will tolerate it to employ those illegal

practices.)

Gov. Jan Brewer, also at the hearing, said the state has a right

to enact these kinds of laws even though immigration is a federal

concern.

(The bottom line is that we believe that if the government isn't

going to do the job, then Arizona is going to do the job. We are

faced with a crisis.)

One question not before the court is the future of SB 1070, which

lawmakers approved earlier this year. It gives police more power

to detain and arrest suspected illegal immigrants. The U.S.

Department of Justice is challenging that law, just as it is

challenging this one, saying states cannot enact their own

immigration statutes. That raises the question of whether SB 1070

is at risk if the Supreme Court voids this law.

(Well, not necessarily. I think that that's an issue that we'll

have to look at. But we will continue to push SB 1070. And we'll

continue to work with Congress. I will continue calling on

Congress and the federal government and Congress to STOP OUR

INVASION OF OUR BORDERS.)

Elena Kagan, the newest justice, did not participate because the

U.S. Department of Justice is also challenging the law and she

was the federal solicitor general before joining the court. That

creates the possibility of a 4-4 tie. And in this case the tie

would go to the state because it leaves intact a 9th Circuit

ruling upholding the law. For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard

Fischer.