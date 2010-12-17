© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
"Cadillac Desert" claims put to the test

Published December 17, 2010 at 3:09 PM MST

By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – 26 years ago Marc Reisner wrote his classic "Cadillac Desert: The American West and its Disappearing Water." The book predicts a collapse both of western agriculture and cities. Now, in an article released this week, Arizona State University water expert John Sabo and more than a dozen other researchers use modern science to see how Reisner's claims hold up. Sabo spoke with Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker about Cadillac Desert's main arguments.

Click here to read John Sabo's article "Reclaiming Freshwater Sustainability in the Cadillac Desert."

