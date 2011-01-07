Prescott Students Take Their Bill To Capitol Hill

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Prescott, AZ – Arizona legislators begin their first session of the New Year Monday. One of the bills they'll consider would ban texting and hand-held cellphone use while driving. But, it wasn't drafted by a lawmaker, a social activist or even an adult. It was written by a group of kids in Prescott. And while they may not be old enough to drive OR vote, these kids have one of the best views of just how dangerous texting and driving can be...the back seat. KNAU's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.