State Budget Cuts Reignite Debate Over Full Vs. Half Day Kindergarten

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-945941.mp3

Prescott, AZ – This is the first time in three years that many Arizonans have had to pay for full day kindergarten. State budget cuts have forced a lot of schools to charge families for full day programs this year. And districts are bracing for even more cuts next year. That's highlighted a longstanding debate over full day kindergarten: Is it critical for student success? Or is it publicly funded day care? Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.