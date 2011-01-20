Tucson Lawmaker Wants Mentally Unstable to be on List to Prohibit Gun Purchases

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-946766.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – Matt Heinz wants to require all public entitles, including

schools, community colleges and universities, to notify the

Department of Public Safety when a person has -- quote --

suffered a significant or severe psychological episode or

incident. DPS would get that person's name, date of birth and

social security number. Heinz He said the real goal is to get

that information into the same database that gun shops must check

before making a sale to see if the would-be buyer is precluded

from having a weapon -- a database that already includes people

convicted of felonies and those on probation after being

convicted of domestic violence offenses.

(In light of the recent events in Tucson, there were some

indicators that preceded those events involving the alleged

shooter that I believe could have been reported. And had they

been reported to a database, that perhaps this individual would

not have been able to obtain a weapon in the way that he did.)

In this case campus police at Pima Community College reported

they had met with Jared Loughner five times over seven months

about classroom outbursts and other behavior issues before he

ultimately was suspended. Alessandra Meetze (pronounced METZ) of

the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona said she

understands what Heinz is trying to do. But she said the measure

he introduced is flawed.

(The bill refers to significant or severe psychological episodes

or incidents. Now, who determines what qualifies as a significant

or severe psychological episode. It doesn't specify. Is that a

professional medical determination?)

Heinz conceded his legislation does not spell out when the line

is crossed. But he said that, in his mind, there is no question

but that the activities attributed to Loughner would fit the

definition.

(When it gets to the point where an institution such as Pima

Community College or any institution of higher learning, or any

political subdivision removes or dis-enrolls a person because of

that instability, I think that crosses the line where it needs to

be reported.)

Nor does Heinz believe that only medical professionals should be

the ones to make that decision rather than lay people without

specialized training.

(These are the folks who are with these individuals more than

anyone else. And I wouldn't say that professors, board members

and those who have experience in educational institutions are

just 'lay' people. They have a tremendous amount of experience

with psycho-social circumstances and actually could be invaluable

in helping detect these kinds of things in the future.)

Meetze's concerns do not end there. She pointed out that the

legislation has no provision to tell someone he or she has been

added to this database, nor any way to appeal such a finding.

(Somebody from a community college could include you, make this

determination, include you in this database. And you will never

know that your name has been entered into this database.)

Heinz said he is willing to work with anyone to improve the

legislation. For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.