Bringing sustainable food to the masses

Published February 18, 2011
By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – The Flagstaff Food Film Festival begins tonight. The two day event aims to foster a better understanding of how exactly we grow and sell our food. Author and long-time food justice advocate Mark Winne will deliver the keynote address tonight. He told Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker there are two competing food systems: an industrial system, and a small but growing alternative one.

