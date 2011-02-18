Bringing sustainable food to the masses

By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-953323.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – The Flagstaff Food Film Festival begins tonight. The two day event aims to foster a better understanding of how exactly we grow and sell our food. Author and long-time food justice advocate Mark Winne will deliver the keynote address tonight. He told Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker there are two competing food systems: an industrial system, and a small but growing alternative one.