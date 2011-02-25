DPS Planning to Close I-17 Northbound Saturday Evening

By Katelyn Seabury

Phoenix, AZ – The Department of Public Safety is planning to close Interstate 17 northbound at the Sedona/Oak Creek Canyon (SR179) exit 298 at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, with an anticipated reopening at 6 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, according to a press release from the NAU Office of Public Affairs.

The closure is in anticipation of winter weather that is expected to move through Northern Arizona beginning Saturday afternoon.

Southbound I-17 lanes will remain open until conditions force their closure, according to the press release.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until Sunday morning. Snowfall above 7000 feet is predicted to be between 12 to 24 inches, and six to 13 inches from 5000 to 7000 feet.

