Lawmakers debating "SB 1070 on steroids"

By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-954457.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – The Arizona legislature is taking the day off today, after a very busy week at the state capitol. Majority Republicans moved forward with bills on everything from immigration to health care to abortion. KNAU's capitol correspondent Howard Fischer has been busy monitoring all the activity. He told Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker that once again it's the immigration issue that's taking center stage.