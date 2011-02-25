© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Lawmakers debating "SB 1070 on steroids"

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published February 25, 2011 at 4:10 PM MST
3427890-1225096874.jpg
Joshua Lott for The New York Times
/
Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce is pushing a package of immigration bills that are even more far-reaching than last year's controversial SB 1070.

By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-954457.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – The Arizona legislature is taking the day off today, after a very busy week at the state capitol. Majority Republicans moved forward with bills on everything from immigration to health care to abortion. KNAU's capitol correspondent Howard Fischer has been busy monitoring all the activity. He told Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker that once again it's the immigration issue that's taking center stage.

KNAU and Arizona News