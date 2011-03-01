The Peace Corps Turns 50: Northern Arizona Volunteers Reflect

Flagstaff, AZ – 50 years ago today, President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order creating the Peace Corps. The organization embodied Kennedy's belief in American service, both at home and abroad. Since then, more than 200 thousand Americans, including many northern Arizonans, have served in nearly 140 countries across the world. Flagstaff residents Steve and Lois Hirst were among the first group of volunteers to serve in the Peace Corps. In 1962 - then college students and newlyweds - the Hirst's went to Liberia to become teachers. They shared some of their recollections with KNAU.