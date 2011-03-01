© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

The Peace Corps Turns 50: Northern Arizona Volunteers Reflect

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published March 1, 2011 at 2:21 PM MST

Flagstaff, AZ – 50 years ago today, President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order creating the Peace Corps. The organization embodied Kennedy's belief in American service, both at home and abroad. Since then, more than 200 thousand Americans, including many northern Arizonans, have served in nearly 140 countries across the world. Flagstaff residents Steve and Lois Hirst were among the first group of volunteers to serve in the Peace Corps. In 1962 - then college students and newlyweds - the Hirst's went to Liberia to become teachers. They shared some of their recollections with KNAU.

 

CLICK TO VIEW SLIDESHOW

LISTEN TO MORE PEACE CORPS VOLUNTEER STORIES

 

KNAU and Arizona News
Gillian Ferris
Gillian came to KNAU in 2001 as a freelance reporter. Her first story won an Arizona Associated Press Award. Since then, Gillian has won more than a dozen Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature reporting, writing, editing and documentary work. She served as KNAU’s local Morning Edition anchor for many years before becoming News Director and Managing editor in 2013. When she’s not working, Gillian likes to spend time in the natural world with her dog, Gertie. She is an avid hiker, skier, swimmer, and reader.
See stories by Gillian Ferris