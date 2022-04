By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – Arizona has some of the most lenient gun laws in the country. Last year legislators passed a law allowing people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. This year, lawmakers are looking to go even further. KNAU's Daniel Kraker spoke with our Capitol Correspondent Howard Fischer about the legislature's gun-rights agenda.