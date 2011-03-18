Homolovi Ruins State Park Reopens

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-958366.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Just over a year ago, state budget cuts forced the closure of Homolovi Ruins State Park near Winslow. It's the only park in the state that showcases the history of the Hopi people on their ancestral land. While lawmakers decided the state couldn't afford to keep Homolovi open, the Hopi tribe - and others - felt they couldn't afford not to. And, after more than a year behind locked gates, Homolovi is celebrating its grand reopening today. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.