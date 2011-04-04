"Chasing Chiles": A Pepper Pilgrimage In The Face Of Climate Change

© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Published April 4, 2011 at 8:41 AM MST

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – There's no question that chiles can be really hot! But, it's another kind of heat that could be threatening the spicy vegetables. Climate change may be affecting the future of chiles. And, in a new book, three chile enthusiasts take us on a "pepper pilgramage" to see how chiles, and the people who grow and cook them, are adapting to climate change patterns. Gary Nabhan is one of the authors of "Chasing Chiles: Hot Spots Along The Pepper Trail". He spoke with KNAU's Gillian Ferris Kohl.

