Pushing for Campfire Restrictions Post Schultz Fire

Published May 20, 2011 at 4:28 PM MST
By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Phoenix, AZ – Today, many national forests across northern Arizona, including the Coconino, lifted campfire restrictions because of this week's rain. Typically, that's good news for campers who flock to the region this time of year. But, a group of northern Arizonans is pushing for seasonal campfire bans during the driest months, no matter WHAT the fire danger is. As Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports, there's still a lot of anger over the abandoned campfire that led to last summer's devastating Schultz Fire.

