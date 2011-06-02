Engineer Fire May Cause Closure of I-40

By Katelyn Seabury

Flagstaff, AZ – Interstate 40 is expected to close this afternoon due to the Engineer Fire burning 12 miles west of Flagstaff. Coconino National Forest firefighting crews are responding to the fire located about 2 miles south of Interstate 40 on the National Guard Army Depot, Camp Navajo.

The fire has burned 75 acres and resources responding include several engines, two Hotshot crews, water tenders and dozers. Aierial resources have also been brought in.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No evacuations have been ordered and no structures are currently threatened.