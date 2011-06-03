Engineer Fire at 800 Acres

By Katelyn Seabury

Flagstaff, AZ – The Engineer fire burning 12 miles west of Flagstaff at Camp Navajo has burned over 800 acres.

The fire has been confined to Camp Navajo and crews are expected to have it fully contained today.

Camp Navajo fire department has taken over management responsibilities of the fire, and the Forest Service will remain in a supporting role, according a press release from the Coconino County Forest.

Forest Service resources on scene include two firefighting crews, and a couple engines and water tenders. All other Forest Service resources have been released.