By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-975779.mp3

Dan's Garage, Flagstaff, AZ – After ten years of reporting and directing the newsroom at KNAU, Daniel Kraker is off to Minnesota Public Radio. He spoke with Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl about a decade of reporting in some of Arizona's most far-flung places.