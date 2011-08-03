Summer Food Series Part II: Tough Tomatoes

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – Today, KNAU continues its series on summer foods with a northern Arizona twist. Home grown tomatoes are a summertime favorite. But, they can be extremely difficult to grow at high elevation. Tomatoes don't like to be too cold, too hot or too wet. As Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports, northern Arizonans often go to great lengths to keep the divas of the garden happy and healthy.