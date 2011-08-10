© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Summer Food Series Part III: River Food

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published August 10, 2011 at 6:37 AM MST

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – Today, KNAU continues its series on summer foods with a northern Arizona twist. Summer is prime time for Grand Canyon river trips. And decadent food has become a major selling point for many river companies. But, as Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports, there's a lot of behind-the-scenes work that goes on in order for passengers to enjoy surf and turf in one of northern Arizona's most extreme environments.

