KNAU and Arizona News

Summer Food Series Part V: County Fair Bakers

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published September 2, 2011 at 7:46 AM MST

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – Today, we continue our series on summer foods with a northern Arizona twist. Today is the start of the 62nd annual Coconino County Fair. It's also the day dozens of anxious bakers find out whether they're winners or losers in the fair's baking competition. And, as Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports, this year's contest could be a recipe for a family rivalry.

