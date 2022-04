By Scott Thybony

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-987148.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Years of erosion have threatened to destroy nine prehistoric sites in the Grand Canyon. As a last resort, archaeologists undertook the most extensive riverside excavation in 40 years. Commentator Scott Thybony has followed their efforts for the past few years and wanted to find out more.