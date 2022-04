By George Hardeen

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-987635.mp3

Vermillion Cliffs, AZ – Three California condors were released at the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument Saturday. And about 100 people showed up for the event. This was the 17th annual public release of the huge endangered bird by the non-profit Peregrine Fund. KNAU contributor George Hardeen was there and has this report.