Arizona's Independent Redistricting Commission approves proposed draft to reshuffle Arizona's congressional districts

By Mark Bevis

Flagstaff, AZ – Arizona's Independent Redistricting Commission has voted 3 to 1 to approve a proposed draft plan to reshuffle Arizona's congressional districts. One Republican voted no and the other abstained. If the draft is approved, it could mean big changes for those members of Arizona's Congressional delegation who plan to run in 2012. KNAU's Mark Bevis spoke with Arizona Public Radio's Howard Fischer about the basics of the plan.

To view a map visit: AZredistricing.org