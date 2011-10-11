Arizona's Independent Rediscricting Commission continues to make progress on goal of establishing new legislative districts

By Mark Bevis

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-989645.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Arizona's Independent Redistricing Commission continues to make progress on its goal of establishing new legislative districts as required by the constitution every ten years.

On Monday the Comission approved by a vote of 4 to 1 a proposal to redraw the districts for state Representative and Senators.

It's a complicated job to draw new political lines that take into account population shifts and voting patterns, and the constitution requires the commission not simply tweak existing lines, but start from scratch.

As Arizona Public Radio's Statehouse Correspondent Howard Fisher tells KNAU's Mark Bevis, any new plan is going to make some people unhappy...and this one has already drawn some criticism.



Click here for map



Click here for a list of meetings