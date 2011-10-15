Chasing Water: Photojournalist Pete McBride Tracks The Colorado River From Source To Sea

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – More than 60 filmmakers are showing films this weekend at the Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. One of them is Pete McBride, a photojournalist from Colorado. His film Chasing Water is a photographic journey following the Colorado River from source to sea. He spoke with Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl about the project.