© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Chasing Water: Photojournalist Pete McBride Tracks The Colorado River From Source To Sea

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published October 15, 2011 at 8:39 AM MST

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-990110.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – More than 60 filmmakers are showing films this weekend at the Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. One of them is Pete McBride, a photojournalist from Colorado. His film Chasing Water is a photographic journey following the Colorado River from source to sea. He spoke with Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl about the project.

KNAU and Arizona News