Truckers Open Their Hearts And Cabs To Down-On-Their-Luck Dogs

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – At any given time of day, millions of truck drivers are out cruising the nation's highways. And, that's probably why they've always served as a beacon of hope for hitchhikers. But, it turns out America's truck drivers aren't just picking up stranded humans. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl brings us the story of a convoy of truckers hauling down-on-their-luck dogs across the country to new homes.