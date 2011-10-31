© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Flagstaff City Council to vote on zoning plan

Published October 31, 2011 at 4:48 PM MST

By Mark Bevis

Flagstaff, AZ – The Flagstaff City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a document that could change-- literally-- the shape of the city.

For the past several years, the staff in the Department of Planning has been re-writing the city's zoning code, and they've come up with a final plan

For most of us, it won't be the most interesting read, but Roger Eastman tells Arizona Public Radio's Mark Bevis that the document is groundbreaking.

Eastman may be a little biased. He's the city's Planning Code Administrator.

