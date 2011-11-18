Lowell Observatory's Discovery Channel Telescope gets ready to make its debut

Flagstaff’s Lowell Observatory is putting the finishing touches on the

Discovery Channel Telescope. Local astronomers say the giant new

machine will catapult Lowell to the cutting edge of astronomy

research, solidify its legacy, and offer unprecedented views of the

Heavens to more than a billion Discovery Channel viewers.

The Discovery Channel Telescope, or DCT, stands seven stories high on

Lowell Observatory’s Happy Jack site about 40 miles southeast of

Flagstaff. When it’s finished in the spring, the DCT will be the fifth

largest telescope in the continental United States, with a primary

mirror 4 meters, or about 14 feet, across. But as Lowell Observatory

director Jeff Hall explains, its significance goes beyond its size.

“What I’m most excited about is it’s ours,” he said. “Four-meter class

telescopes aren’t that unusual these days. It is, however, extremely

unusual, practically unique, for an individual institution to own a

facility of this caliber.”

When Lowell astronomers schedule time at other observatories, they

often have to be satisfied with short glimpses of the heavens,

sometimes just a few nights a year. Longer observation are required

for much of the research that goes on at Lowell, including Hall’s own

studies of sun-like stars.

“There are a number of early projects for the DCT. One of them is

looking Kuiper Belt objects at or beyond the orbit of Pluto. We’ll be

looking at system-forming planets, searching for Earth-like planets

around other stars. So there are a whole slew of projects right out of

the box,” he said.

Even though they’ll have ready access to the new telescope, Lowell

astronomers aren’t the only ones who are excited about it.

“This particular telescope is going to transform the astronomy

department at Boston University,” said Tereasa Brainerd, an

associate professor of astronomy at BU. Both BU and the University of

Maryland have formed partnerships with Lowell whereby their

researchers get telescope time, and in turn they help with telescope

costs and instrumentation. Brainerd says the telescope is a game

changer for her department.

“Funding at the moment is extremely competitive. So having that

guaranteed access should be very strong leverage with the funding

agencies,” she said.

The Discovery Channel Telescope was first conceived in 2003 and was

originally supposed to offer the first glimpse of space, or “first

light,” in 2008. Several glitches arose, the most disheartening when a

manufacturing company cracked one of the telescope’s mirrors at a cost

of $75,000. Lowell Observatory’s Jeff Hall says the hard-won, cutting

edge machine ties in directly with Lowell Observatory’s founding more

than 100 years ago:

“Our founder, Percival Lowell, was one of the great popularizers of

astronomy of his day,” Hall said. “He was passionate about bringing

the wonders about what’s in the universe to the public. The DCT will

be a remarkably public telescope. It’s a very unusual model for a

telescope like this, and one that’s just perfect for Lowell.”

First light for the DCT is now expected next spring. And the Discovery

Channel has tentatively picked next June 17 for the first major

prime-time televised feature about the making of the telescope.