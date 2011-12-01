© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Winter storm brings heavy snowfall to northern Arizona and road closures

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Katelyn Seabury
Published December 1, 2011 at 8:20 PM MST
snow.jpg
Katelyn Seabury
/

A winter storm moving through the region is expected to drop six to nine inches before Friday morning. I-40 east bound at mile post 188.5 Flagstaff - west bound lanes reopened, east bound closure now at MP 185.26

I-40 will not be closed at US 93. However, ADOT is suggesting delaying trips or seeking alternatives if possible. I-17 northbound was closed earlier but is now opened according to information from ADOT.

The winter storm advisory is in effect until 11:00 a.m. Friday. Winter driving conditions are expected with heavy delays possible.

A wind advisory is also in effect for the upper Little Colorado River Valley around St. John’s and the White Mountains through 4:00 p.m. this afternoon according to the National Weather Service.

 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News winter stormroad closuressnow
Katelyn Seabury
See stories by Katelyn Seabury