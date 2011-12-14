© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Congressman Gosar Wants U.S. Attorney General Out of Office

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Matt Laslo
Published December 14, 2011 at 5:18 PM MST

Flagstaff Republican Congressman Paul Gosar is leading an effort to show that the U.S House has lost confidence in Attorney General Eric Holder. 

Gosar introduced the resolution of “no confidence” over Holder's handling of the gun running program "Fast and Furious." Republicans accuse Holder and senior Justice Department officials of allowing the ATF to let illegal U-S guns slip into the hands of Mexican drug cartels without tracking them. Gosar says so far twenty two of his colleagues have signed onto his proposal. 

“We have no confidence in the attorney general," said Gosar, "especially with the egregious attempts and egregious nature of this interaction, not only on our side but on the Mexican side of the border without concurrence with them, and this needs to show that the American public, we’re keeping the heat on and making sure he’s held accountable.”

Holder has repeatedly denied any wrong doing and he’s rebuffed GOP claims that he knowingly mislead Congress about the program.

If approved the resolution of no confidence could be a first step towards a formal removal of Holder. House leaders have not signaled whether they’ll bring the measure for a vote, but Gosar says it’s picking up momentum.

 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Rep. Paul GosarEric HolderFast and Furious
Matt Laslo
Matt Laslo is a freelance reporter who has been covering Congress, the White House and the Supreme Court for more than five years.
