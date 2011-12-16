© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

iPad App Highlights the Aerial Photography of Flagstaff Geologist Michael Collier

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published December 16, 2011 at 4:00 AM MST
1 of 5
Buzzard at Saline Valley
Michael Collier
2 of 5
Mount Baker
Michael Collier
3 of 5
Sheep Mountain Anticline
Michael Collier
4 of 5
Lassen Volcano
Michael Collier
5 of 5
Panamint Butte Fold
Michael Collier

Just a few years ago, there was no such thing as an iPad or an iPhone or any of the apps that go with them. But now, millions of people worldwide are using more than half a million apps on a daily basis. One of the latest to debut on the iPad was designed by Flagstaff geologist and photographer Michael Collier. He takes aerial photos of mountain ranges and geologic formations across the country. And he does it while solo-flying his small plane. Collier's photos have been the subject of several books. And now his new iPad app, Wonders of Geology, makes the photos comes to life with text, audio and interactive geology. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl spoke with Michael Collier about what it's like to have his photos go electronic.

KNAU and Arizona News
Gillian Ferris
Gillian came to KNAU in 2001 as a freelance reporter. Her first story won an Arizona Associated Press Award. Since then, Gillian has won more than a dozen Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature reporting, writing, editing and documentary work. She served as KNAU’s local Morning Edition anchor for many years before becoming News Director and Managing editor in 2013. When she’s not working, Gillian likes to spend time in the natural world with her dog, Gertie. She is an avid hiker, skier, swimmer, and reader.
