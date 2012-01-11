Flagstaff Mayor Sara Presler To Serve As General Counsel For Southwest Windpower

Flagstaff Mayor Sara Presler only has a few months left in office before stepping down from the position. But, as Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports, Presler's already found her next job.

Officials with Southwest Windpower say they've hired Flagstaff Mayor Sara Presler as General Counsel. Southwest Windpower is based in Flagstaff and is the world's leading producer of small-scale wind generators for electricity. Mayor Presler earned a law degree from Michigan State University in 2005. She served as a public defender for Coconino County until 2008 when she became the first female mayor of Flagstaff. Coincidentally, she'll also be the first woman to serve as in-house counsel for Southwest Windpower. A spokesman for the company says Presler's legal caliber will be an asset during a time of new business alliances and international expansion. Renewable energy was one of Presler's campaign platforms when she first ran for mayor of Flagstaff. So far, there are four candidates running to replace her: Paul Kulpinski, Al White, Gerry Nabours and Paul Reiley. The deadline for candidates to submit petitions is Friday.

For Arizona Public Radio, I'm Gillian Ferris Kohl.