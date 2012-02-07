© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Vendor supports bottle ban at Grand Canyon

February 7, 2012
Grand Canyon National Park will begin banning the sale of bottled water inside the park within 30 days.

The decision could cost the park’s concessionaire, Xanterra Parks and Resorts, a pretty penny.

But the company is applauding the park’s decision.

Chris Lane, vice president of sustainability at Xanterra, says the company lobbied for the ban.

“Our foremost goal is to reduce waste and the impacts associated with bottled water," he said.

Lane says the company will offset any financial losses from the water-bottle ban by selling a variety of reusable containers.

 

