Court upholds multimillion dollar judgment against W.L. Gore

Flagstaff employer W.L. Gore & Associates has lost a patent dispute that dates back to 1974.

On Friday, a federal appeals court upheld a lower court ruling against Gore that ordered the company to pay $371 million to C.R. Bard.

Bard makes catheters and claimed that Gore infringed on its patent for vascular grafts.

According to Bloomberg News, Bard claims that Gore now owes the firm $783 million in interest, royalties and fees.

The court upheld earlier findings that Gore intentionally infringed on Bard’s patent.

Gore makes medical products at its Flagstaff campus, where it employs nearly 2,000 people.