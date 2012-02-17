Arizona Delegation Divided Over Tax Cuts

The Arizona Congressional delegation was divided over legislation to extend a payroll tax holiday for millions of average workers.

The payroll bill wasn’t released publicly until last night and many members studied it until late in the evening. The bill puts around one thousand dollars into the pockets of average workers. Arizona’s two Democratic congressmen voted for it as did Republican David Schweikert. But other Republicans, such as Arizona’s Jeff Flake, don’t like that the tax cut isn’t paid for and comes from money that’s intended for the Social Security Trust Fund.

“Until we have the courage to reform the entitlement programs like Social Security we shouldn’t mess with the revenue stream," said Flake

Other parts of the bill were paid for by forcing new government hires to pay more to their pensions. The legislation also extends long-term unemployment benefits and increases reimbursements for Medicare providers. Flagstaff Republican Congressman Paul Gosar didn’t cast a vote on the contentious legislation.

