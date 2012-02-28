As Expected, Turnout Low at Polls

Voter turnout at the polls today across Coconino County appears to be low.

Coconino County Recorder Candace Owens says she visited polls this morning and saw very few voters.

She says that was partly due to the weather.

"And what we've seen," she added, "and what we anticipated would happen, is that most of the people who are voting have already voted, because they were either on the permanent early voting list, or they requested an early ballot be sent to them."

Owens says about 60 percent of the expected turnout has already voted.

Of the 18 thousand registered republicans in Coconino County, election officials expect a 30 percent turnout overall.

Polls close at 7 pm.

And even if a voter had planned to mail in a ballot, they can still drop them off at polling places around the county.